Virgin Media Business unveils Three New Things

Virgin Media Business has announced the winners of its Three New Things competition.

The contest seeks out new technology that has the potential to improve lives and this year's chosen technologies are solar charging hubs for the developing world, 3D-printable plastic satellite covers and and shoes made to 3D scans of the wearer's feet.

The winners were announced at an event held at the British Film Museum. They will now meet with Richard Branson to discuss their projects and will receive mentoring, support and free business telecoms from Virgin Media Business.

The competition was judged by a panel including technology commentator Monty Munford, quantum computing and nanotechnology expert Dr Ling Ge, head of WPP's Stream series of digital events, Ella Weston, and digital consultant for the IC tomorrow programme run by the Government's Technology Strategy Board, Emily Memarzia. Of the three competition winners, last night's audience also selected Three Over Seven's custom footwear as the "people's favourite".

Three Over Seven allows users to scan of their feet using a mobile phone app and have a custom pair of 3D printed shoes delivered to them within 24 hours. The technology means that users will receive shoes that are an exact fit for their unique feet.

Also selected by the panel was Buffalo Grid's solar powered hubs aimed at providing entrepreneurs who live in developing countries with a means of charging the mobile phones of their customers and CubeSat's low-cost 3D-printable satellite casings.

"Reading these entries has been an inspiring process and has unearthed some genuine game-changers with the power to change lives around the world," said Peter Kelly, Managing Director of Virgin Media Business. "As the UK gears up for growth again, this is exactly the kind of creativity and entrepreneurialism that we need to nurture in this country - from Government schemes to community networks, we all have a part to play in supporting UK innovation."