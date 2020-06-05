VMware snaps up network security firm Lastline

VMware has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the network security firm Lastline as the company continues to try and position itself as a provider of cloud-native security tools.

Both companies' boards have approved the transaction which is expected to close during Q2 of this year pending regulatory approval.

As reported by TechCrunch, a source told the publication that VMware plans to lay off around 40 percent or 50 of Lastline's employees as part of the acquisition. However, spokespeople from both companies did not confirm this nor did they provide a comment on the matter.

Cloud-native security

Lastline was founded back in 2012 by a team of computer science professors from the University of California, Santa Barbara and Northeastern University which includes Christopher Kruegel, Engin Kirda and Giovannia Vigna.

The company provides businesses with threat detection services ranging from malware analysis to intruder detection and network traffic analysis. Lastline is a cloud-native platform that can secure businesses cloud deployments and on-premises networks as well as multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

In a blog post announcing the acquisition, the company's CEO John DiLullo explained how joining forces with VMware will allow Lastline to further protect its customers, saying:

“The protection of our customers is at the center of what we do at Lastline. By joining forces with VMware, we will be able to offer additional capabilities to our customers and bring to market comprehensive security solutions for the data center, branch office and remote and mobile users.”

We've also highlighted the best antivirus software

Via TechCrunch