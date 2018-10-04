Twitter adds data-saving mode to its mobile apps

Twitter has released a new update for its iOS and Android apps to limit data usage. The feature, first spotted by 9to5Mac, adds a switch to the app's settings that prevents autoplaying videos and loads lower quality images.

You can still use the controls beneath to choose how videos and images are loaded over different connections, but this new feature simplifies the process, letting you minimize data usage with a single tap.

Over the last couple of years we've seen an emerging trend for lightweight versions of apps (like YouTube Go), which only download large files via Wi-Fi to conserve mobile data.

Although some of the world's biggest cities are preparing for 5G mobile internet, in many other areas mobile data is very slow and expensive – if available at all.

Twitter has a specially-built low-data version of its app, Twitter Lite, designed for 2G and 3G networks, but it's only available in 45 countries with particularly limited mobile internet access. This update to the main app will make life easier for anyone with a patchy connection who lives elsewhere – including rural locations that are poorly served by the major mobile networks.