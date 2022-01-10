Trending

This sci-fi comedy series is coming to Oculus Quest and PSVR as a VR game

A new lease of life

Final Space still
(Image credit: Adult Swim)
Adult Swim’s animated comedy series, Final Space, is heading to VR headsets as a co-operative sci-fi shooter. 

The animated sci-fi comedy, which was cancelled last year as a result of the recent merger between WarnerMedia (owner of Adult Swim) and Discovery, follows the misadventures of astronaut Gary Goodspeed and his powerful alien sidekick, Mooncake, as they traverse the universe. 

Final Space creator Olan Rogers confirmed in September 2021 that the show wouldn’t be returning for a fourth season, though he did reveal that work is underway on several game adaptations of the series – one of which is a VR title called Final Space: The Rescue.

The official Twitter account for the show recently tweeted a 15-second first look at the upcoming game, which you can check out below, and promised further details would be “coming soon.”

Judging by the above gameplay tease, Final Space: The Rescue looks set to be a Borderlands-esque shooter combining colorful gunplay with a linear, spaceship-set story. 

We don’t yet know whether players will slip into the shoes of the show’s protagonist, Gary Goodspeed, though it’d be a safe bet to assume that at least a handful of Final Space’s popular characters will appear in some capacity. 

In a series of tweets, Rogers did, however, confirm that the VR game will be “story-driven [...] not an arena shooter” – and that it’ll be heading to Oculus devices first before also becoming playable on PlayStation VR

Final Space: The Rescue is being developed by Grab Games, the team behind VR boxing sim Knockout League, and its release is expected to come “very soon,” according to Rogers’ tweet. 

