The Razer Kishi V2 looks like an ideal Xbox Cloud Gaming controller

Razer has launched the Razer Kishi V2, the latest version of its universal mobile gaming controller for Android devices. The split controller, which attaches to either side of your phone, is available to buy now from Razer's official website.

The updated mobile controller is being billed by Razer as an ideal way to play AAA cloud-based games available on platforms like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now.

If you want to play high-fidelity games on your phone from the comfort of your couch or bed, then, the Razer Kishi V2 might be well worth a look. Our review of the original Razer Kishi controller is positive, praising the sturdy build quality and its compatibility with most phones. At the time, though, we did lament the relative lack of games that supported the peripheral.

Right now, the Razer Kishi V2 only supports Android devices. However, a version that's compatible with iOS devices like the iPhone 13 is coming in this fall. That means you should expect the iPhone version to launch somewhere between September and November of this year (thanks, Business Wire (opens in new tab)).

The perfect time for the Razer Kishi V2?

A couple of years on, then, the launch of a follow-up peripheral seems rather timely. Cloud gaming services have grown their libraries considerably and have become more accessible. Xbox Cloud Gaming, for example, is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

That's a huge library of games accessible on your phone, from big AAA titles like Halo Infinite and Skyrim, to indie gems like Hades and Paradise Killer.

Being an updated model, the Razer Kishi V2 offers some solid improvements over its predecessor. Programmable buttons are finally here, an improved bridge that expands device compatibility, lowered input latency and even a dedicated screenshot button.

Form factor overall looks to be a lot more compact than the original model, too, which hopefully lessens the bulk of the device and makes it more comfortable to play both on the go and on the couch.

The Razer Kishi V2 costs $99.99 (around £79.99 / AU$139.99), and is available to buy from Razer's official store (opens in new tab). Prices are in USD, but Razer ships worldwide to over 30 countries, including the UK and Australia.