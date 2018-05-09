The best free malware removal tool 2018

Welcome to our list of the best free malware removal tools you can download in 2018. Each of these tools has been carefully tested by us to ensure that they offer you the very best when it comes to removing malware from your PC.

These days you don't just need antivirus software installed - you also need a malware removal tool, but with our list of the best free malware removal tools, you don't need to spend any additional money for the extra level of protection.

Adware and spyware are increasingly common, and they don't behave like viruses. This means they might escape detection when traditional antivirus software scans your system.

In our list of the best free malware removal tools, we've collected a range of brilliant tools that can protect your PC from all kinds of threats. We've also looked at programs that will identify and eliminate malware infections on friends' and relatives' PCs – essential if you've become the family tech support.

These free malware removal tools are all reliable and trustworthy, and they are essential programs to have installed if you're unlucky enough to get infected. Make sure you also check out our guide to the best free antivirus software as well.

If you suspect that your PC is suffering a malware infection, Malwarebytes is the best tool around for identifying, isolating, and removing it

The most effective free malware remover, with deep scans and daily updates

Operating system: Windows

Detects adware, ransomware and other threats

Works alongside your antivirus program

No on-demand scans once 14-day premium trial expires

Might conflict with some other security apps

If you suspect a malware infection, Malwarebytes Anti-Malware should be your first port of call. It’s updated daily, so you can trust it to identify and remove new threats the minute they appear.

The first time you install Malwarebytes Anti-Malware, you’re given a 14-day trial of the premium edition, which includes preventative tools like real-time scanning and specific protection from ransomware. After two weeks, it reverts to the basic free version. This has to be activated manually, but is still a top-notch security tool. We recommend running it at least once a week to check or any nasties that you haven't noticed, or if you notice that your web browser has suddenly started acting strangely (likely a result of adware).

Last year, Malwarebytes bought Adwcleaner, which – as its name suggests – targets and removes annoying programs that hijack your browser by changing your homepage, resetting your default search engine, or adding unwanted toolbars. It’s also available free, and along with Anti-Malware, is a great addition to your security toolkit.

Bitdefender protects your PC from adware, trackers, and other forms of malware. If you're considering totally overhauling your security suite, it comes highly recommended

Prevention is better than cure, and Bitdefender delivers both

Operating system: Windows

User-friendly

Clean and simple interface

No options or settings

If you’re thinking about replacing your antivirus software, check out Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition. It has a dedicated anti-malware engine to help you avoid an infection in the first place, and mop up any existing problems.

One of BitDefender’s best features is the ability to scan files or folders that look a bit suspicious by simply dragging and dropping them onto its home screen (it might be a good idea to do this with your Downloads folder if you’ve noticed some funny business lately). Any unpleasantness detected by the malware removal engine will be swiftly quarantined, and can be disposed of at your leisure.

BitDefender is unobtrusive, but its Protection Shield will alert you to any malicious attempts to compromise your system. All in all, it’s an excellent foundation for your anti-malware arsenal.

Adaware Antivirus Free is another full antivirus suite with superb anti-malware tools built in

Adaware can replace your antivirus or work an anti-malware supplement

Operating system: Windows

Easy-to-use

Can install alongside other antivirus apps

Poor test results

No web filtering

Adaware Antivirus Free is another great option if you’re building an anti-malware toolkit from the ground up. It includes a virtual environment where suspicious programs can be analysed to see if they behave like malware (a technique known as heuristic analysis). This means you’re always protected from new malware – even if you’re the very first person to be affected and the malicious program isn’t yet in Adaware’s database of known threats. The malware can then be safely contained and removed.

All this happens quietly in the background, and can be suspended temporarily if you want your processor’s full power for a gaming session.

Adaware Antivirus Free can also scan downloads before you install them, helping prevent malware infestations in the first place by filtering their most common point of entry.

Best of all, if you're just looking for a way to boost your existing antivirus software, Adaware's installer lets you choose a version without real-time scanning that won't conflict with other antivirus tools.

If a family member's PC is acting up – producing popups, or resetting browser preference – Emsisoft Emergency Kit is the perfect tool for identifying and eliminating the source of the problem

A portable app that’s perfect if you’ve become the family tech support

Operating system: Windows

Runs as a portable app

Command line option for pros

Slow install and update process

Not as effective as resident tools

If you’re called in to help a friend with a malware infestation, Emsisoft Emergency Kit is the tool for you. It’s a portable app, so you can keep it handy on a USB stick, or your cloud storage service of choice (it’s only 591MB, though it does generate log files, which will take up a little extra room).

Like any malware removal tool, Emsisoft Emergency Kit has a database of current threats, and the PC you’re cleaning needs an internet connection so the software can check for updates.

Once it’s updated itself, it scans the PC for threats and quarantines anything it finds to stop it doing further damage to your system. After a quick reboot, the files will be deleted.

One of SUPERAntiSpyware's best features is the ability to scan ZIP archives without extracting them first. If you like downloading and experimenting with free software, it's very useful

All-round protection from malware that gives you full control over scans

Operating system: Windows

Easy to use

Quick and effective

Interface is a bit ugly

Can slow your PC down a bit

The free edition of SUPERAntiSpyware detects all forms of malicious software – including adware and spyware – and removes every trace quickly and efficiently.

If you suspect that a particular file might contain malware, you can submit it to SUPERAntiSpyware’s threat labs, where its behavior will be analyzed. It’s not as fast or convenient as tools that scan files using a virtual machine, but is a good option if your system is low on resources.

You can also control which types of file are scanned, whether SUPERAntiSpyware should follow shortcuts, and whether it should check inside ZIP archives – very handy if you’ve downloaded a program in an archive and want to check it before extracting the contents.

Scans must be performed manually, but SUPERAntiSpyware’s granular control makes it a great choice for more confident users.