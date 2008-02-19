BBC shows now available on iTunes

As we predicted last week, you can now buy and download BBC shows like Torchwood, Life On Mars, Little Britain, Spooks, and Robin Hood through the iTunes Store.

Available as of today, the selection of BBC TV programmes will cost £1.89 per episode. The shows can be viewed on a Mac or PC, a video-equipped Apple iPod, iPhone or an Apple TV. The BBC is the first UK broadcaster to offer its TV content on iTunes.

"We want to give audiences a wide variety of options on how and where to view their favourite BBC shows,” said Simon Danker, director of digital media at BBC Worldwide.

Wherever, whenever

"With more people now choosing to watch TV shows on their Apple iPods, fans of series such as The Mighty Boosh and The Catherine Tate Show can now enjoy those shows wherever they are," Danker said.

Recently aired programmes will become available on the iTunes Store after they have been made available on the BBC iPlayer.

"Television programming has been incredibly popular with iTunes customers in the UK," said Eddy Cue, Apple's vice president of iTunes. "We're thrilled to add hit programming from the BBC with favourites including the latest ratings winner, Ashes to Ashes.”