Stellaris's new DLC will make you a full-blown feudal space lord next month

By published

Overlord finally has a release date

A planet in Stellaris with an orbital ring
(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)
Audio player loading…

The next expansion for sci-fi grand-strategy game Stellaris has a release date -- and a new trailer to boot. Overlord will introduce new ways for you to consolidate your intergalactic empire and manage the many peoples under your spacefaring subjugation. It’ll release on May 12.

The main focus of the DLC is its new vassalization options (is that a word?), which will let you more intricately control the roles and freedoms of your galactic subjects. You’ll be able to negotiate or enforce contracts between your vassals, tailoring your empire towards economic, military or technological superiority. The game’s space-age strategy has always had a futuristic feudal flair, but managing squabbling vassals hammers the aspect home even more.

New groups of peoples will also be scattered across the map for you to find and interact with, including mercenaries, spiritualist “shroudwalkers”, and salvagers. They’ll present new opportunities with which to expand your empire, either through forcefully bringing them under your rule or forming mutually beneficial relationships.

Five new Origins – which influence the background and objective of your empire – are also included, alongside new options to construct massive megastructures. Orbital Rings improve your influence among neighboring factions, Hyper Relays let your fleets travel between stars faster, and Quantum Catapults fling your forces across huge galactic distances, although they don’t always get their aim right.

Check out the Overlord trailer below.

“Overlord brings a host of new features to Stellaris centered around empire management and intergalactic ambition,” Paradox says. “From specialized vassals to powerful new megastructures, Overlord will offer fans multiple and exciting ways to control their galactic empires.”

The DLC will release next month for the PC version of Stellaris for $19.99/ £15.49 / AU$29.95.

As is the trend with Paradox strategy games, Overlord will be accompanied by a free update, which adds new content and gameplay tweaks. Its exact details are yet to be announced.

Callum Bains

Callum is TechRadar Gaming’s News Writer. You’ll find him whipping up stories about all the latest happenings in the gaming world, as well as penning the odd feature and review. Before coming to TechRadar, he wrote freelance for various sites, including Clash, The Telegraph, and Gamesindustry.biz, and worked as a Staff Writer at Wargamer. Strategy games and RPGs are his bread and butter, but he’ll eat anything that spins a captivating narrative. He also loves tabletop games, and will happily chew your ear off about TTRPGs and board games. 
See more Gaming news