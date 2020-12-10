Starling Bank brings iZettle payments to its business customers

Starling Bank will now be including PayPal’s payment processing service iZettle in the array of software featured within its Business Marketplace. The move will provide business owners with transaction data as they process payments, including sales, fees, tips and tax information.

Business Marketplace works like an app store within the Starling Bank website, and features a collection of third-party apps that can be used in tandem with their accounts. PayPal-owned iZettle is the first payment service provider to be added to the collection.

Small business owners who use iZettle to process payments will be able to activate the new feature and keep track on any deposits via their Starling Bank app. There will also be the ability to get an overview of sales made after using iZettle over the last seven days.

Starling Bank continues to expand its range of supplementary finance apps in the Business Marketplace, which already features the likes of Xero and QuickBooks alongside other finance management tools. Starling also offers its Business Toolkit option for customers, which includes a selection of accounting tools aimed at small businesses and currently comes with a starting price of £7 per month.

Business Toolkit

The Business Toolkit has also been adapted in light of the new development and will allow users to record iZettle transactional data for bookkeeping purposes and provide help with handling their tax affairs.

Starling Bank has been building its profile recently and now enjoys a 4% share of the UK SME banking market. It also claims to be the first UK bank to offer this level of iZettle integration.



Anne Boden, founder and CEO of Starling Bank, said: “This integration will help Starling’s SME customers see granular information on their payouts from iZettle as well as offering them an easier way to manage their transaction data for bookkeeping purposes, saving them time and effort.”