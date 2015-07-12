Here's the ultimate software list for PC fanatics

Synergy project

Ever wanted to extend the use of your expensive new keyboard and mouse? The Synergy project makes that possible, allowing you to use one set of peripherals across multiple computers, with support for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux, and there's a high level of developer support constantly striving to make it a more extensive product. Nightly builds are provided for all three platforms via a very basic page that simply lists every single one ever released along with a search bar at the top. Here you'll also find a stable version every few days.

Filezilla

Safely uploading files onto the internet means downloading an FTP server. FileZilla is one of the better solutions out there and offers an extensive level of nightly builds for developers. Windows, Mac OS X and Linux are all supported with the nightly builds page that lists the versions that are supplied with a green or red colour indicating the presence of a build. The extensive development section also includes the source code of the latest stable release, and a version history including the latest changes plus a changelog.

7zip

Compressing image and document files in this age of free cloud storage isn't as relevant as it used to be, but there are plenty of larger files that need to be smaller in order to be shared. 7zip is the best cross-platform program out there for this purpose and provides a number of builds to tinkered with.

For those that want something a bit more stable the alpha and beta versions are available straight from the front page. Developers looking for the latest builds are encouraged to visit the Sourceforge page, where there are discussion groups and a Wiki page that takes some getting used to but contains information on various implementations of the program.

Evernote

Recognised as one of the best free note-taking programs out there, Evernote has become an app that has, in part, forced the hand of Microsoft to bring Office to even more devices. A section of the website is given over to developers to play around with the API that allows them to plug into Evernote with their own apps. It doesn't, however, provide nightly builds of the program itself yet there is plenty that can be done with the API – and with the active forums you'll always find a helpful ear.

Cyberduck

Another way to browse FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, S3 or OpenStack Swift, Cyberduck is available for both Mac and Windows. It is of the open source persuasion and as such is ripe for developers to have a tinker around with. Nightly, or snapshot, builds of the program can be found here and are updated on a daily basis for those that want a tough and unstable version of the program. There is even a way to switch to the snapshot or beta builds by using the update settings inside either Windows or Mac OS X (find out more here).

uTorrent

Torrent downloads have always been synonymous with the names BitTorrent and uTorrent, which are both owned by the former company. New releases are out all of the time and are split up into Beta or Stable depending on how safe they are to use. Each one gets a new flavour every couple of weeks with the beta releases available via this page and stable ones can be found here. Unfortunately there's little in the way of nightly builds, but the regularity of beta and stable releases means that features find their way into this program at a faster rate than some others.