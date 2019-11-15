Power 50 2020 - Who will be your nominee?

The Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.

Compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, our panel of experts look to highlight the great work being done across the UK mobile space, with the final 50 nominees set to be celebrated at the Mobile Industry Awards 2020.

The Power 50 recognises those individuals who imbue their businesses with their values, have influence beyond their existing roles, and who we feel serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

So who will make this year’s list? You can join the debate now on the Power 50 website, where nominations are now open for anyone you feel serves as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.

Previous winners of the Power 50 Person Of The Year

2019: Marc Allera, CEO of EE and BT Consumer

2018: Marc Allera, CEO of EE and BT Consumer

2017: David Dyson, CEO, Three UK

2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK