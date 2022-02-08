New MacBook Pro with M2 chip could be announced next month

Audio player loading…

Apple is planning to introduce a new MacBook Pro that will contain its second-generation M2 SoC (system-on-a-chip) at its Spring 2022 event this March, according to a report by DigiTimes.



This MacBook Pro will replace the current M1-powered 13-inch model, which remains the only MacBook Pro to still feature the controversial Touch Bar, as well as a lack of ports that were reintroduced with the release of the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro. This is a prediction based on supply chain rumors that claim production lines were kept running during the Lunar New Year holiday.



This isn't the only device anticipated to launch in March, with other Mac products such as a new MacBook Air, iMac and Mac Mini expected to also contain the next generation of Apple silicon, much like we saw on the launch of the first M1 SoC. A new budget-friendly 5G compatible iPhone and iPad are also expected to be announced at the same event.



Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman anticipates that this updated 13-inch model won't have the same Mini LED ProMotion display that features on the larger, more powerful MacBook Pro laptops. This appears to be backed up by the DigiTimes report, which claims that "except for the processor, most other components used in the new MacBook Pro reportedly will feature almost the same specs as those for existing model featuring M1 chips".

This suggests that we won't get much of a design or features upgrade from the new MacBook Pro, but Gurmen did predict that Apple is likely to ditch the Touch Bar for its new entry-level MacBook Pro.

As with all rumors, don't take any of this as gospel until an official announcement is made. Apple predictions can vary wildly in the run-up to a seasonal event, so it's best to stay cautious to avoid disappointment, but at least we won't have long to wait.

Analysis: Where is the love for Pro desktop?

We all love a MacBook, but things are suspiciously quiet regarding the Pro line of Mac desktop computers. It was previously rumored that no other updates to the MacBook Pro line would be made until the rest of the Mac family has been updated to contain some variation of Apple Silicon, but given the explosive popularity of the M1 MacBook Line, we can hardly blame Apple for the neglect. After all, in a world where so many have had to adapt to a hybrid style of work, portability is king.



Still, the iMac Pro has had an especially rough time. After being launched back in 2017, it received a few updates in 2019 and 2020 and was then silently discontinued on March 19 2021. It's unclear if this discontinuation was regarding the series as a whole, or if there are still plans to unveil a new iMac Pro in the coming months.

Given the product lines we're already expecting to see, we could see an M1 Pro and M1 Max-powered version of the iMac Pro announced during the Apple Spring 2022 event in the next few weeks, which would then leave the Mac Pro as the only system still using Intel processors and AMD graphics. An update will come to the iconic 'cheesegrater' Pro Desktop at some point, it's only a question if it will be refreshed to contain Apple silicon like the rest of the Mac family.

