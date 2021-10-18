MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) announced: everything we know so far

The Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) was one of the most highly anticipated products of 2021, and now that it's been officially announced at Apple's Unleashed event on October 18, we don't need to speculate anymore.

After the release of the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020), there was still demand for a more powerful, compact professional laptop, which is no surprise given the 13-inch model uses the same M1 SoC (system on a chip) as the current generation of MacBook Air and 24-inch iMac. Fortunately, this slightly larger pro device has us spoiled for choice, rocking two powerful new processors, the M1 Pro and the M1 Max.

We've been eager to get our mitts on some fresh Apple silicon since WWDC 2021 back in June, with the MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) both appearing in various leaks and rumors for several months. Now that it's here, the wait is finally over, and it looks as though this new MacBook Pro could be one of the best laptops on the market for some time, let alone one of the best MacBooks when stacked against its older, Intel-powered history.

The new MacBook Pro 14-inch features a flat-edged design, MagSafe charging, a mini-LED display, and a built-in SD card reader and HDMI port, all features that make it a perfect companion for creative professionals such as graphic designers and photographers.

If you're worried about running your favorite applications, don't be – the M1 Max powered MacBook Pro 14-inch is 3.7 times faster in CPU performance than an (undisclosed generation) Intel i7 and 13 times faster in graphical performance.

We won't know for sure how the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) will cope in a hands-on setting, but this is the most excited we've been for an Apple product launch all year. While we wait for a full review, here's everything we know so far.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021): Cut to the chase

What is it? An all-new MacBook Pro 14-inch

An all-new MacBook Pro 14-inch When is it out? Preorders live now, available from Tuesday, October 26

Preorders live now, available from Tuesday, October 26 What will it cost? Starting from $1,999 / £1899 / AU$2,999

The MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) is available for pre-order now and they will arrive with you around Tuesday, October 26, the same date that you can pick one up from physical Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers like Amazon.

We know that the 8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU M1 Pro model with 16GB unified memory and 512GB SSD storage will retail for $1999 / £1899 / AU$2,999, ($1899 for education), and the more powerful 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU M1 Pro with 16GB Unified Memory and 1TB SSD storage will set you back a hefty $2,499 / £2,399 / AU$3,749.

There's no set pricing for the M1 Max model of the MacBook Pro 14-inch, but you can configure the laptop over on the Apple website, allowing you to customize your memory (16GB, 32GB and 64GB) and available storage (up to 8TB SSD).

At a maximum configuration of the 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU M1 Max processor, 64GB of RAM and 8TB of SSD storage, this 14-inch beast will set you back a princely $5,899 / £5,799 / AU$8,849.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) design

While many other ranges in the Apple family have been receiving colorful updates this year, the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) is keeping things classy (or perhaps outdated?), with two chassis color options, Silver and Space Gray. It's a tad disappointing to see two variations of gray rather than including something like a stylish Anthracite, or even the same funky shades we say featured on the 24-inch M1 iMac.

We do have some good news regarding ports though, with the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) featuring three Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port, along with a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, and a USB-C power adapter.

With all those ports at your disposal, you can connect up to three Pro Display XDRs and a 4K TV with M1 Max, or two Pro Display XDRs if you opt for the M1 Pro.

The rumors regarding the widely-despised Touch Bar being killed off were also accurate, with the space being replaced with new, physical keyboard shortcuts for Spotlight, Siri, Dictation and Do Not Disturb.

Now that we're in 2021, we also finally have a 1080p webcam on a MacBook, which is a serious upgrade from the pixelated 720p hardware that Apple has begrudgingly held onto for the last few years. Not only that, this webcam uses a lens with a wider aperture that lets in more light which should help to prevent any background noise (that weird, 'static-like' fuzz).

Together with a larger image sensor that has more efficient pixels, the camera delivers two times better low‑light performance, so you won't need any fancy lighting to look your best.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) display

We heard rumors that the display featured on the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) would be a Liquid Retina XDR display featuring mini-LED technology, and it would appear that those long-lived assumptions are correct. The mini-LED display can deliver up to 1,000 nits of sustained, full-screen brightness, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) also has a fantastic P3 wide color gamut coverage and supports one billion colors for the smoother gradients, ProMotion, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, the fastest one ever to feature on a MacBook device.

The screen goes beyond just looking gorgeous for any movies and TV shows you might be watching on the go. Its features are incredibly important for creatives and those working in industries such as video editing, which when combined with the inclusion of the built-in SD card reader and HDMI port shows Apple's focus on making this the next best laptop on the market for creative professionals and students alike.

While it does feature that dreaded camera notch we were worried about, the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) has a 14.2-inch screen and a total of 5.9 million pixels - more pixels than the previous Intel-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) specifications

Given the introduction of the M1 Pro and M1 Max SoC's, the 14-inch MacBook Pro looks like it's packing some serious power. As mentioned, there's plenty of configurations available so you can keep things relatively budget-friendly (for a Pro device anyway), or splash some cash to max out the available component options.

According to Apple, with the 10-core CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max, the 14-inch MacBook Pro enables:

Up to 3.7x faster project builds using Xcode.

Up to 3x more Amp Designer plug-ins in Logic Pro.

Up to 2.8x faster computational fluid dynamics performance in NASA TetrUSS.

Featuring the 16-core GPU in M1 Pro and the 32-core GPU in M1 Max, the 14-inch MacBook Pro transforms graphics-intensive workflows with:

Up to 9.2x faster 4K render in Final Cut Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 13.4x faster with M1 Max.

Up to 5.6x faster combined vector and raster GPU performance in Affinity Photo with M1 Pro, and up to 8.5x faster with M1 Max.

Up to 3.6x faster effect render in Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio with M1 Pro, and up to 5x faster with M1 Max.

Both M1 Pro and M1 Max are supercharged with a 16-core Neural Engine, allowing users to enjoy faster ML tasks, including:

Up to 8.7x faster object tracking performance in Final Cut Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 11.5x faster with M1 Max.

Up to 7.2x faster scene edit detection in 1080p ProRes 422 video in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Up to 2.6x faster performance when selecting subjects in images in Adobe Photoshop.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) battery life

If battery life is a big concern of yours, then Apple has some great news for you, with both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro updates massively outperforming the earlier M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) and the MacBook Air (2020) devices.

According to Apple, the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) model can deliver up to 17 hours of video playback, which doesn't quite hold a light to the 16-inch model which can achieve a remarkable 21 hours of video playback. Still, that's an extra seven hours to play with which is no small feat for a laptop this powerful.

Better yet, this new generation of MacBook Pro can deliver the same level of performance whether it is plugged in or using the battery, so you won't be losing any performance when you're away from a power outlet.

