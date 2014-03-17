Microsoft and Google reportedly duelling Asus' dual-OS plans

Plans by Asus to release devices running two operating systems are reportedly being blocked.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the Taiwanese computer manufacturer had planned to launch a device running both Windows 8.1 and Android this year. Opposition from Microsoft and Google, however, has apparently forced the company to postpone it indefinitely.

Dual-OS devices would provide people with extended functionality. The most appropriate OS could be used for work and for leisure on the same device, or people could just switch to another in order to use specific software packages.

Muscling in

Microsoft or Google are unlikely to want dual-OS devices in the marketplace, however, as neither will want the other encroaching on their existing markets segments.

For Microsoft, that is PCs, in particular for business, and for Google that is mobile. Dual-OS devices could give either a foothold in markets in which they are otherwise relatively small players.

In its report, the WSJ said that Google declined to comment on the story, while Microsoft reportedly said that it standing in the way of Asus' plans was a pack of untruths.

"Our policies have not changed - Microsoft will continue to invest with [original equipment manufacturers] to promote best-in-class OEM and Microsoft experiences to our joint customers," a Microsoft spokesperson told the publication.

Asus has yet to announce any revised plans with regards its proposed dual-boot devices. Its Transformer Book Duet TD300, which runs both as a tablet or laptop with different operating systems for each mode was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.