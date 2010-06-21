Toshiba Satellite R630 ultra-slim laptop launches

The Toshiba R630 (or R700 if you are a business person)

Toshiba unveiled its latest slimline laptop offering this week, the Satellite R630.

Even though it is only packing a 13.3-inch screen, Toshiba has managed to squeeze in a Core 'i' processor – Core i7, Core i5 and Core i3 available – and some hefty connectivity, including 3x USB2.0, 1x eSATA / USB combo port and a multi-card reader, VGA and HDMI ports.

To go alongside the Core processing power, there is also up to 4GB RAM available and a whopping nine hours' battery life.

Cool runnings

As the Satellite R60 is pushing a lot of power, Toshiba has developed a new cooling system to make sure the innards don't frazzle.

Called rather predictably Airflow Cooling Technology, the tech has been co-developed by Intel and slips into the R630's slim frame, keeping fan noise to a minimum and reducing the temperature of the laptop.

Size-wise the R630 is 316mm x 227mm x 16.8mm and weighs 1.3kg. When it comes to memory, you can have a 320GB hard drive or 128GB SSD.

For those looking for a more business-like machine, Toshiba is also offering the Portege R700 which is the same laptop except for a few additions.

These are: a docking connector with USB 3.0 and HDMI support, EasyGuard security technology and a Fingerprint reader.

Both the Toshiba Satellite R630 and Portege R700 have a UK release date of August 2010, with pricing to be confirmed.