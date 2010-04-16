Toshiba refreshes Satellite laptop range

Toshiba has shown off its latest range of Satellite laptops, which make use of Intel's Core i3 and i5 chips.

Unlike Apple who decided not to add the i3 chip to its small-form MacBook Pro range, Toshiba has managed to squeeze in the chip to its new Satellite C650 laptops.

The C650 series is primed for those looking for functionality on a budget.

The laptop comes with Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium as standard, will have up to 4GB of RAM and a hard drive packing up to 500GB space.

There's a multi-card reader on board and two USB 2.0 ports and this is rounded off with a 15.6-inch TruBrite HD display.

If you're not looking at the bottom line, then the L650 and L670 have what Toshiba is calling a slimline design, with a gloss-black finish. Other style trappings include new speaker designs.

Screen-size is dependent on the laptop's names – L650 is 15.6-inch and the L670 is 17.3 inches. The screens themselves are LED backlit.

Toshiba has taken a leaf out of its TV range and added Resolution+ technology to the laptops. This ups the standard-def quality of things like web streaming and DVDs.

And a good job too, as Toshiba is offering direct streaming of YouTube from the laptops to TVs via DLNA and there's also the iPlayer desktop app pre-installed.

Hard-drive sizes for the L650 and L670 series are up to 500GB and connectivity comes in the form of 2x USB 2.0, 1x eSATA/USB combo port, multi-card reader and HDMI.

For the L650 and L670 series you have the choice of either i5 and i7 chips or the latest AMD processors.

As an added bonus, Toshiba is throwing in a selection of Nero software into the mix.

The new Satellite series have a UK release date of late May, early June. Go to www.toshiba.co.uk for more details.