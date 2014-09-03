Acer flicks Aspire Switch 11 and updated Switch 10 notebooks into view

The form factor is strong with this one

Acer has shown off its new Aspire Switch 11 Windows 8.1 convertible notebook at the IFA 2014 expo in Berlin. It has been joined by an updated version of the Switch 10 - a 10.1-inch notebook that now sports a full-HD touchscreen.

The Switch 11 features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display with a full-HD-worthy 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. Its form factor allows it to fold into four different modes, meaning it can be used as a tablet or notebook, according to Acer.

In a similar manner to Microsoft's Surface tablets, it features a magnetic detachable Acer Snap Hinge that uses two hooks to connect the tablet to the keyboard, removing the need for a latch to lock it in place. Other features include Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the display, a chiclet-style keyboard and two front-facing stereo speakers.

It's available in two configurations, the first being a lower-powered version with a standard HD display that houses an Intel Atom Z3745 CPU, 2GB RAM and 64GB eMMC onboard storage. The more powerful version rocks a full-HD display and houses an Intel Core i5 Haswell processor, 4GB of RAM and up to a 128GB SATA HDD, along with full-sized USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports.

Switching it up

Acer's updated Aspire Switch 10 model is available with a 10.1-inch full-HD (1920 x 1200) or HD (1280 x 800) display reinforced with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The device measures 1.29lbs in tablet mode and 20.2mm with the keyboard dock attached. Acer is claiming a battery life of up to seven hours. It's available with either 32- or 64GB of storage, 2GB of RAM and an Intel Atom quad-core CPU.

Other specs include a 2MP full-HD webcam, Windows 8.1 with Bing as the OS and a free copy of Microsoft Office 365 personal.

The Acer Aspire Switch 11 will be available in October in the US starting $399 (around £242, or AUS$428), heading to Europe for €399. The Aspire Switch 10 is heading to the US in September starting $330 (around £200, or AUS$354) and will arrive in Europe at €329.