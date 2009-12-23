In pictures: OLPC's XO 3.0 tablet concept

OLPC has announced a brand new concept laptop/tablet that it believes it can have ready for 2010 and at a price of less than $100.

Okay, so we may be struggling to imagine that this will actually arrive – but the concept is glorious and the shots provided exciting enough to publish in their entirety.

So, without further ado, here's the OLPC's vision of 2012 – a tablet style device that will be available for just tens of pounds.

OLPC XO 3.0 concept - front

OLPC XO 3.0 concept - rear

OLPC XO 3.0 concept - carry handle