Microsoft Teams down: Video conferencing tool offline

Top videoconferencing tool Microsoft Teams is down for users across the world.

The online collaboration platform started suffering issues around 3:30PM ET, with Microsoft quickly confirming there were issues with the service worldwide.

The outage comes as Microsoft appears to be suffering a major outage across a number of its services, with the likes of Xbox Live, Office 365 and Azure also down.

Microsoft Teams down

This story is developing, and we'll add more detail as it arrives....