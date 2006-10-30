Myspace users hit by new phishing threat

Users of the Myspace website have yet again been targets in a massive phishing campaign.

Last Friday night, numerous Myspace users received an email requesting that they log in to their accounts on the site. The email included a web link, which appeared to go to Myspace's login page.

In reality, the link redirected users to a Myspace member's personal page, which had been disguised as a login page. The page was appropriately named 'login_home_index_html' which added to its authentic look, as it was hosted by Myspace itself.

The spoof login page asked members to fill in their email address and password. Those who fell for the bluff had their account details passed on to a server in France, from where they are likely to be used for various fraudulent purposes. Anna Lagerkvist