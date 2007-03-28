Mozilla and eBay make auctions easier

It will be easier for Firefox users to keep an eye on their eBay auctions in the future

Mozilla , the creator of open-source browser Firefox , has teamed up with eBay to work on new technology that will make it easier for British, French and German eBay users to manage their auctions.

The new technology will enable eBay users running Firefox to stay up-to-date with their auctions regardless of where they are on the web. It will initially only be available to eBay users in the UK, France and Germany, Mozilla said.

"We are thrilled to be working with Mozilla and to explore a great opportunity that benefits both our communities of users," said Harald Eisenächer, vice president of eBay in Germany. "Our work together will help the community of Firefox users use eBay more easily and stay up-to-date with their auctions."

No further information is available at this stage, but both companies said they would provide more details in the next month.