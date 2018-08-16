The 20 best online games you should play today

As good as the best PC games often are, they (and your PC) can cost a lot of money – some of them fail to keep you engaged for a notable amount of time, some of them lead to boredom rather than curing it, and that's not always a great return on the investment you've put in.

Enter online games: low-cost, low-maintenance titles designed to keep you occupied while you’re working (or at home unemployed because you spent too much time playing the best online games).

They’re first and foremost time killers, distracting you from the mundanity of everyday life, rather than trying to say anything important about the state of the world.

Despite their relatively lightweight nature though , the best online games are definitely fun to play – they range from mindless entertainment (Slither.io and Robot Unicorn Attack) to grind fests (Runescape), so no matter what you’re looking for, you’ll find something down your alley in the next 19 pages.

Gabe Carey also contributed to this article

