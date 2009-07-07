Twitter gets Nobel Peace Prize recommendation

Twitter, the micro-blogging service which has taken the net by storm in the last year, has been given one of the most prestigious thumbs-ups ever – a recommendation for the Nobel Prize.

While at first glance it may seem odd that Twitter has been recommended for a prize which highlights people or services which promote peace, dig a little further and it's clear to see why.

The site was a mouthpiece for the recent Iran protests, and was active in helping those in Iran get their point across, when myriad other media services were shut-down amid the frenzy.

Window for the world

It's this reason that former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications for the Bush Administration Mark Pfeifle is putting the website forward for entry into the Nobel Prize short-list.

"When traditional journalists were forced to leave the country, Twitter became a window for the world to view hope, heroism, and horror," explained Pfeifle about his choice.

"Twitter has been criticised as a time-waster – a way for people to inform their friends about the minutiae of their lives, 140 characters at a time," he continued.

"But in the past month, 140 characters were enough to shine a light on Iranian oppression and elevate Twitter to the level of change agent."

Via The Telegraph