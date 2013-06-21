Government pumps £4 million into cyber security

The Home Office is preparing to spend £4 million on making small businesses and consumers more aware of the dangers of cyber crime.

In the latest step in the National Cyber Security Programme, it is inviting bids from the media, PR and creative agencies to work on a campaign to help small firms and the public understand the dangers of online fraud.

A survey issued earlier in the year by the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills showed that 87% of small firms had suffered a security breach, up from 76% the previous year.

Small changes

Security Minister James Brokenshire said: "The threat of cyber crime is real and the criminals involved are organised and driven by profit. By making small changes British businesses can remain competitive in the global economy and consumers can have greater confidence using the internet."

The Government has previously issued a 10 Steps to Cyber Security booklet to advise businesses on protecting personal data and intellectual property.