Old Twitter close to flying the nest

Twitter is getting 'very, very' close to switching off the old version of the site completely, nine months after the launch of its re-designed service.

It has taken a while for some Twitter users to get used to the 'new' site. This is one of the reasons Twitter has made the old one available just by clicking a dropdown and choosing Switch to old Twitter.

This option seems to be on the way out, however, with the old site now showing the warning: "You will automatically be upgraded to New Twitter very, very soon." And to make things seem a little more urgent, this has been given a yellow banner.

Promote or demote?

In what could be a sign of just how Twitter 2.0 is changing, at the Cannes Lions awards this week – the place to be for advertisers – Twitter hinted that Promoted Tweets would be making their way to your timeline and not just staying on the right-hand side of the screen.

According to TechCrunch, Twitter's head on monetisation used his slot at the Cannes Lions to explain the virtues of Promoted Tweets.

Twittter has always said that if they were to come, then the tweets would only come to those who follow brands, so it will be interesting to see if this is the route Twitter will be taking.