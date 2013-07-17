Zynstra targets SMBs with hybrid cloud solution

Zynstra has launched a fully managed hybrid cloud solution that aims to simplify buying and managing IT for small and midsized businesses (SMB).

It is delivered by IT service providers and installed on a current or next-gen HP ProLiant server that is installed on the customer's premises. SMBs can choose which data and applications are deployed on premise or in the cloud, and whether to add more servers to their network or connect to cloud services.

Features include security with firewalls, anti-malware, anti-phishing, anti-spam and intrusion detection. They appear alongside file storage, domain control and authentication with Microsoft Active Directory, backup and recovery, internet gateway with content filtering, and applications including Microsoft Exchange and SharePoint, Sage 50. There is also integration with remote cloud based services such as Office365.

The solution is remotely managed by the IT service provider, but customers can change passwords, add users and recover files using Zynstra's Management Cloud interface.

Zynstra is offering it to businesses with between 10 and 250 employees for a per user per month fee.

Zynstra CEO and co-founder Nick East told TRPro that the solution is standardised using patented technology, meaning applications and software is kept up to date and current through patches tested and delivered by the IT service provider before being deployed.

He said: "Most cloud service providers would try to make sure that everybody's stable, reliable and running the same build. We do the same thing, but the timing needs to be right.

"We don't want to force the change out, but we do want customers to have the most reliable and up to date software, whether it's our software, or the application load that's sitting on top of it."

He continued: "It goes all the way through to the hardware too, so when we reach the end of the warranty cycle for the hardware, which is typically three years, we'll upgrade it and replace it, and the software will just continue to run."

The solution and pricing is available now from Zynstra's partners.