The best PlayStation Plus Black Friday deal yet: 12 months for under £30

If you're after a PlayStation Plus deal this Black Friday, you're in luck – the price has just dropped to its lowest of 2019 thanks to the new online sales.

PlayStation Plus allows you to play online on your PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro, giving you a gateway to challenging your friends as well as access to free games every month.

We had already seen PlayStation Plus prices drop earlier in the month as retailers begun their Black Friday sales, but this latest discount is the biggest yet, saving you 40% off the retail price.

Now is a great reason to buy as well, as it you've got your eye on the PS5 – which is due to go on sale towards the end of 2020 – this 12 month subscription deal should see you nicely to launch day.

💡TECHRADAR'S TIP💡 If you already have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you don't have to wait until it finishes to take advantage of this deal. If you purchase this PlayStation Plus deal today, you can "stack" the 12 months on your account, and when you current subscription ends it'll automatically roll onto the one you've added.

Black Friday PlayStation Plus deal

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £29.85 at ShopTo

Save 40% on 12 months of PlayStation Plus with this fantastic Black Friday deal. PS Plus gets you online, allowing you to play with friends and rivals, while also providing you with free games every month – and it's not been this cheap in a long time.

View Deal

Not in the UK? Fear not, as we're constantly searches for the best prices from around the world so you can get the best deal.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.