Here's why DNA storage won't replace tape anytime soon

Recently there has been talk, even from cloud providers, about the onset of new hybrid systems, (essentially hybrid perpetual storage), which will allow for utilizing either cloud and/or on-premise processing capabilities, while providing for the long-term retention of the raw and refined data of that processing, independent of where that processing occurs. The two tiers of storage are defined as the Project Tier and the Perpetual Tier. Project storage will always be resident where the data is active/being processed, either in the cloud or on-premise. However, with the advent of a new generation of storage solutions, organisations will now have a choice, regardless of where the Project Tier is located, as to whether the Perpetual Tier (with inactive data) should be located in the cloud or on-premise.

The first decision an organization needs to make when deciding on the locality of both the Project and Perpetual Tiers is to determine where to perform the processing -- either in the cloud or on-premise. There are many factors that need to be weighed in making this decision, such as the total cost of ownership, the versatility each provides the organization, and the business preference toward capital or operating expenses. When analyzing the advantages and disadvantages of a cloud or on-premise Perpetual Tier solution, there are several things organisations should ask themselves, such as: 1) How much data will be stored? 2) How long will the data need to exist? 3) How frequently and how much of the data will need to be restored? 4) How quickly will data need to be restored? 5) How committed is my organisation long-term to a particular cloud vendor? And 6) Do we have the required facilities and staff to maintain an on-premise solution?

Once the decision has been made to process in the cloud or on-premise or some combination of the two, the next decision to make is where to locate the Perpetual Tier -- in the cloud or on-premise. Running processes in the cloud requires the project data to be in an online storage pool of the respective cloud provider.

The ideal scenario might be for customers to have the option of running the Project Tier on-premise or in the cloud, while ensuring the Perpetual storage system is on-premises. This would require a next-generation storage system. Consider a future on-premise storage system whereby all the raw data is sent to it instead of the cloud and, upon receiving that data, would perform two actions. It first would “sync” the data to the cloud, in order for cloud processing to occur on that data, and secondarily, it would make an archive copy of that data to either on- premise disk or tape. Additionally, the system could be programmed to automatically delete the data in the cloud after a pre-set period of time or the customer could manually delete the data when processing was complete.