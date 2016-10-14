Here's when you can buy the Apple Watch Nike+

Attention, runners: Apple's sleek new wearable designed in tandem with Nike finally has a release date.

The Apple Watch Nike+ edition will be available on October 28 at a starting price of $369 /£369/ AU$529 at the Apple Store. It's available in four color options: Space Gray with a Black/Volt band, Space Gray with a Black/Cool Gray band, Silver with a Flat Silver/White band, and Silver with a Flat Silver/Volt band.

With a perforated strap for maximum breathability, the Apple Watch Nike+ is up to the task of keeping users on track to meet their fitness goals. It features built-in GPS, a bright display for better outdoor viewing, and water resistance up to 50 meters.

The watch also connects to the Nike+ Run Club app so you can see what your friends are getting into, plus doles out extra motivation like reminders to go for your daily jog.

Out a few weeks before Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Apple Watch Nike+ could be the perfect personal trainer to help you shed those holiday pounds.