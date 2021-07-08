Get ready for premium comprehensive cloud storage for UK SMEs

Cloud hosting and services provider IONOS is set to collaborate with Nextcloud to offer UK SMEs a comprehensive cloud storage option.

The pair have been working on a professional cloud storage solution that enables collaborative working for small businesses, agencies and self-employed professionals.

With this, IONOS has GDPR in mind, with the company guaranteeing the solution will offer efficient teamwork in accordance with European data protection standards, while allowing flexibility when storing, managing and editing data collaboratively.

Managed Nextcloud

SMEs will be able to store document, contact and photo files with Managed Nextcloud for easier cross-team collaboration through file syncing across devices. IONOS will handle the file hosting administration and maintenance.

Speaking about Managed Nextcloud, Achim Weiss, CEO of IONOS said: “It is important for companies not to lose control of their own data when collaborating online, and to be able to quickly and easily adapt their working environment to their own needs. With Managed Nextcloud, we offer our customers tailored cloud storage that meets these requirements."

The companies began working together to help ensure sovereignty of customer data. As both businesses are based in Europe, it will eliminate potential data compliance issues with the US CLOUD Act.

The US legislation that requires US cloud providers to disclose customers’ data upon request, regardless of where it’s stored and irrespective of GDPR, will not be an issue with this solution according to IONOS.

By partnering with another European provider, IONOS and Nextcloud are helping to ensure SMEs and business owners have protection against said legislation in order to host data securely.

Nextcloud is hosted on IONOS systems and pre-installed for easy integration between the two hosting solutions. Users will not have to install new cloud platform software if they are already using IONOS services.

With the plans, the Managed Nextcloud 1,000 GB package is recommended for up to 15 concurrent users and is free for the first three months. After that, it costs $12.40 (£9) per month. The largest package, Managed Nextcloud 10,000 GB, costs $62 (£45) per month and is recommended for up to 100 concurrent users.