Razer does a gaming good deed in honoring bogus coupon code

Some bad luck befell Razer this week as a bogus 90 percent off coupon code was decimated through its UK RazerStore.

Instead of recalling the sales, which the company said it could do legally, Razer decided to swallow the losses:

"[We've} always had a customer comes first policy at Razer and in respect of this incident, we have decided to honor the orders that were placed using the unauthorized code by Razer fans buying single products for their own use," wrote Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan on Facebook.

"It will cost us an insane amount of losses," Tan wrote, but still the company wants to do right by its community. Even those who made multiple purchases will be able to buy one product at 90 percent off.

Talk about customer service.

