Trending

PS Vita TV shows its stuff, streams PS4 and PS Vita games in ad spot

By Consoles  

And playing PS Vita games on TV

PS Vita TV logo
The PS Vita TV is so far Japan-only, but that might change

The PS Vita TV still remains something of a mystery, but a new Japanese video showed off some of the new microconsole's functionality.

The ad shows the PlayStation Vita TV streaming a PS4 game, Knack, over Wi-Fi to a TV, and playing an upcoming PS Vita game, God Eater 2, on the TV as well.

The new-ish PlayStation console also allows users to stream media, including video and music, from a variety of services.

The Vita TV is currently only announced for Japan, but there's hope that it will head to the UK, Europe, and the US eventually, possibly next year.

A Vita niche

Before now we've seen little of the Vita TV in action, so this promotional spot provides a welcome glimpse.

The PS Vita TV is priced at 10,000 yen in Japan, which translates to the low price of around $100/£65/AU$106.

It doesn't offer the portability of a PS Vita, but with such a low price tag and an interesting feature set the Vita TV could prove a success.

  • Check out TechRadar's hands-on PS4 review!

Via CVG

See more Consoles news