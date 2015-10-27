Gran Turismo is coming to PS4 in VR, but not exactly as you were expecting

The next Gran Turismo game has just been announced at PlayStation's Paris Games Week show, and it's called Gran Turismo Sport.

The game will launch in beta early next year but Sony hasn't revealed an exact release date. The game is titled Sport and not Gran Turismo 7, presumably, because it's angled as a more competitive entry to the franchise.

Developer Polyphony Digital revealed that Sport will focus on two cups, The Nation's Cup and Manufacturer Fan Club. The former will see the players race for their home countries, while the latter is about representing your favourite car manufacturer.

And thanks to a partnership with the FIA, winners of the Gran Turismo championships will be awarded alongside real world champions. The better news is that it'll be compatible with PlayStation VR.