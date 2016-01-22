100 of your favorite Atari games are coming out of the vault

Have you ever wanted to relive the glory days of retro gaming without the not-so-glorious days spent scouring for an Atari 2600 on eBay?

Enter Atari Vault, an upcoming collection announced for Steam that will contain over 100 classic Atari games, including Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Tempest, and Warlords.

Not only will Atari Vault collect a massive selection of arcade classics on the PC, but it will also also include Steam Controller support, an updated UI, and, for the first time ever, local and online multiplayer, taking your pizza-shop high scores worldwide thanks to Steam Leaderboards.

Atari Vault is expected to release later this spring, but eager retro gamers - as well as any youngsters curious about gaming's lineage - can request to demo the game early at PAX South, scheduled for next weekend in San Antonio, Texas.