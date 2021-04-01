Forza Motorsport — Everything you need to know

Forza Motorsport is a long-running racing game franchise developed by Turn 10 Studios. The last entry, Forza Motorsport 7, released in 2017 alongside the Xbox One X.

After that, the studio abandoned the two-year development cycle that had been in place for years, taking time to overhaul the ForzaTech engine with improvements needed for a next-generation racing title.

Now, the next Forza Motorsport has been revealed and there's a few things we can already confirm. Here's everything you need to know about the Forza Motorsport.

Forza Motorsport — Everything we know so far

At the July 2020 Xbox Games Showcase, the game was officially unveiled alongside a quick trailer, which you can take a look at above.

Like the prior Forza Motorsport games, this title is being developed by Turn 10 Studios, one of the many teams at Xbox Game Studios. It appears to have dropped the numbers however and will not be titled Forza Motorsport 8, indicating that it might be more of an ongoing service game than past titles have been.

It's not coming to Xbox One and is instead being developed as an exclusive for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

With the game being targeted for the newest consoles available, we can reasonably expect it to take advantage of some new features, such as ray-tracing or even offering a 120 FPS mode.

When is Forza Motorsport going to be available?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Unfortunately, there's no release window right now. Whenever it arrives, it'll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. Factoring in how the pandemic has slowed down game development at many teams, it might be reasonably to expect Forza Motorsport at some point in 2022.

Like all Xbox first-party games, it'll be available in Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate the day it is released.