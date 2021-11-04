Expand your PS5’s storage with one of the best 500GB SSDs for under £100

Here’s a great early Black Friday deal if you’re looking to expand your PS5’s storage, with up to 37% off the WD_BLACK SN850 SSD.

The new WD_BLACK SN850 SSD is probably the best PS5-compatible drive on the market, as it topped our ‘ best SSD for PS5 in 2021 ’ list and was recommended by the PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny.

The SN850 is an M.2, PCIe Gen 4, NVMe drive that can reach read speeds of up to 7,000MB per second. And they’re also PS5 compatible, meaning these SSDs can be installed into the PS5 SSD expansion slot for extra space to store your games.

The WD_BLACK SN850 SSD comes with three storage options; 500GB, 1TB and 2TB, and originally cost £129.99, £153.99 and £342.99 respectively. But with the prices slashed on Amazon , these SSDs now cost £81.84, £130.39 and £332.48. So now PS5 owners can buy an SSD to expand their console for under £100.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Cheapest WD_BLACK SN850 SSD Deals

Image WD_BLACK SN850 500GB M.2 2280 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD PCIe Gen4 Technology: £129.99 £81.84 at Amazon

The 500GB WD_BLACK SN850 SSD is PS5-compatible and has a good discount on Amazon. This deal provides PS5 owners an option to upgrade their console for under £100.

View Deal

Image WD_BLACK SN850 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD PCIe Gen4 Technology: £153.99 £130.39 at Amazon

This PS5-compatible SSD will provide you with a great boost in storage with its 1TB capacity and comes with amazing read and write speeds. Amazon has reduced the price of this model by 15%.

View Deal

Image WD_BLACK SN850 2TB M.2 2280 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD PCIe Gen4 Technology: £342.99 £332.48 at Amazon Future-proof your PS5 or PC with this 2TB M.2 SSD. You can download as many games as you want without the need to worry about maxing out storage too quickly; get this now for £10 off on Amazon. View Deal

SSDs for the PS5 require the latest technology to reach read speeds over 5,500MB per second, so many gamers feared these SSDs would be very expensive. But now you can get an SSD for your PS5 for under £100, and considering this SSD was recommended by the lead architect of the PS5 because of its blazing fast speeds, this SSD is sure to sell out fast - so be quick to grab this deal while it lasts!

It’s very important to note that SSDs for the PS5 require a heatsink, and these drives do not come with a heatsink attached, so you’ll have to buy them separately. Thankfully, you can buy heatsinks for as low as £10 on Amazon .

More WD_BLACK SN850 SSD deals

Wherever you live, we will always scour the web for the cheapest prices for the WD_BLACK SN850 SSD and place them here:

More Black Friday deals