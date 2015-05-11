7 productivity tips for your premium PC

Productivity isn't always at the forefront of your mind after you've spent a sizeable amount on a powerful new premium PC. Hell, you probably just want to rip open the box – not with too much gusto, mind, this is an expensive piece of equipment – and get some games going on the beast straight away. But hold your horses a minute...

Taking a little time to make a few changes to your PC can make all the difference, however, and you don't even need to be some kind of computer whizz-kid to be able to take advantage of productivity tips that could prevent problems further down the line. This modicum of tinkering can range from considering where you keep your PC when it's being used, to how you handle the operating system and every piece of software installed on it.

The tinkering doesn't end just after you've bought the machine either, and by implementing a plan to care for your PC it will remain functioning at a high level of productivity for even longer and save you copious amounts of money in the long run.

We've put together this slideshow of seven simple tips that you can benefit from to make sure your PC performs at its very best all the time.