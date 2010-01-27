Apple launches iBooks for the iPad

Apple gave the publishing world the kick-start it needed today by announcing the iBooks app store for its brand-new Apple iPad.

Already there are five publishers who have signed up to offer content to the iBooks store – including Penguin, Macmillion and Simon & Shuster.

The books will be available in ePub form - a free and open e-book standard, by the International Digital Publishing Forum (IDPF).

iTunes-like store

As it did with the iPod and iTunes, Apple has blown apart a burgeoning sector of the market – ebooks and created something which is accessible to all.

With the iPad, you will be able to change the font on ebooks,

The store is very similar in the way iTunes looks. And pricing is reasonable enough - $9.99 to $15.99 as far as we can tell.

The great thing about it though is that the way the books are displayed is lovely. With some fantastic animation, you can turn pages as slowly as you want.

Talk about being a game-changer. The Amazon Kindle now looks like Tron, while the e-reader side for the iPad looks like Avatar.

Just like Steve Jobs said at the keynote: "So iBooks again, a great reader, a great online bookstore. All in one really great app… we're very excited by this."