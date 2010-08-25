Apple confirms 1 September event

Apple has confirmed it will be holding an event on 1 September and has sent out an invite to the press.

The company was earlier today rumoured to be holding an event on 7 September to launch a new Apple TV, but the 1 September event is clearly music related...

There is no teasing tagline alongside the image this time but we'll surely see the new 4th generation iPod touch- probably with a camera and FaceTime.

The event will happen at 18.00 BST on Wednesday.

Next week will certainly be a busy one on TechRadar - the Apple announcement is the same day as the initial press conferences at IFA and we'll be hearing what Panasonic and Sony will be announcing that same afternoon.

Thursday will bring the remainder of the announcements from the Berlin tech show.

Read: What to expect from IFA 2010