Cisco and UK police team up for cybersecurity training

Cisco has announced plans to help provide cybersecurity training for thousands of UK police in the latest attempt to curb the rise of online crime.

The tech giant has announced its Cisco Networking Academy will be providing specialised training and guidance to 120,000 officers across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The partnership will allow the police force to utilise Cisco's cybersecurity expertise, and build a strong and successful skill programme for officers at all levels of seniority.

The Cisco Networking Academy offers a range of specialised tech-focused programmes, with online and in-person learning options available.

Police cybersecurity

“We are very pleased to be working with Cisco Networking Academy," said Andy Beet from the National Police Chiefs’ Council. "By joining the programme, forces can access training designed to raise awareness and increase their understanding of cybercrime and cyber threats, while also gaining insights into the procedures used to defend networks."

"It’s important for all police officers to understand cybersecurity as fully as possible; by doing so they can develop their knowledge in this increasingly important area, improving security in both their professional and personal lives."

The news marks the first anniversary of Cisco's digital skills manifesto in the UK, which aimed to join forces with government, industry and educational institutions to promote tech knowledge and training across the country.

The company says that the Cisco Networking Academy has already helped train over eight million people around the world since its inception 20 years ago, and will help a further 250,000 people in the UK by 2020.

“The UK is one of the world’s most digitally active nations, and with that comes ever increasing opportunity for cyber criminals to exploit individuals and organisations," said Scot Gardner, Chief Executive, Cisco UK and Ireland.

"We’re extremely proud to be working with the Police in their efforts to help make the UK a safer place to be online. Through the Cisco Networking Academy, our ambition is to help ensure that people around the world have the digital skills they need to be successful in any profession.”