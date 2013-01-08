Paperless Receipts partners with Cardstream

Paperless Receipts has entered a partnership with Cardstream to make its eReceipts software available through the latter's online payment gateway.

The move extends the reach of Paperless Receipts' software to 750 retailers and 1.2 million consumers using Cardstream's technology.

It adds to partnerships with IBM Retail, Rackspace and Amazon Web Services.

It will also provide Cardstream with the data capture tool that can link to existing analytics engines or create new ones. A spokesperson for Paperless Receipts said it can combine information from an online transaction with data provided by the retailers to provide more detail on a consumer's purchasing activity.

eReceipts managing director Andrew Carroll said: "Having developed pioneering technology which is designed to improve the experience for both consumers and retailers, the partnership with Cardstream is the perfect and logical next step."