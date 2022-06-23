BT partners with Dynatrace to deliver 'self-healing' systems by 2025

Audio player loading…

BT will use Dynatrace’s issue monitoring platform across its IT infrastructure, hoping the added intelligence and automation will allow it to have self-healing systems by 2025.

Initial rollouts showed Dynatrace’s technology reduced the time it took to detect issues by half, with many issues identified in real time and automatically resolved.

This means a more efficient technological estate and, ultimately, a better service for BT’s customers.

BT transformation

The company’s adoption of an AIOps strategy will also deliver significant cost savings. Dynatrace’s technology replaces 16 different existing monitoring platforms, saving an estimated £28 million b y 2027 and freeing up resources into areas that can deliver greater business value.

“Dynatrace gives us precise insight into our technology estate and consolidates all data in a single pane of glass,” comments Jim Dempsey, Director of Service at BT. “It will let us improve predictability and drive faster resolutions, driving better customer experience.”

“With the integration of Dynatrace, our teams will benefit from the consolidation of all data from across our multi-cloud environment, including fault detection, giving end-to-end visibility across the service path for any given customer need. In addition, Dynatrace AI and automation provide a deeper understanding of digital services, deriving signals from noise with root cause, and delivering resilient operations for all applications and microservices.

“This allows us to build early prediction and remediation through the previously announced investments in ServiceNow – an estate that heals itself in real time.”

In addition to the cost savings promised by Dynatrace, BT’s adoption of ServiceNow will deliver another £25 million worth of savings. With the company currently undergoing a major modernisation and efficiency programme to complement its rollout of full fibre broadband and 5G networks, these are not insignificant sums.

Managerial and office restructures, coupled with other moves to make its supply chain and procurement operations more efficient, have helped BT achieve £1 billion worth of savings 18 months earlier than originally planned. Meanwhile it has brought forward its £2 billion target from 2025 to 2024.