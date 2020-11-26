Black Friday PS4 games deals: you can still save on PS4 games at these retailers

Looking for a great PS4 games deal? Then you're in the right place. Black Friday may not officially kick off until tomorrow (November 27) but we're already seeing some fantastic early Black Friday PS4 deals from a range of retailers. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best PS4 game deals in your region)

While the new PS5 may be out in the wild, and dominating the spotlight, that doesn't mean you shouldn't still have your eye on great PS4 game deals.

Those who have no plans to upgrade to a PS5 (or at least not yet) can beef out their PS4 libraries, while those who have (or plan to) upgrade to Sony's new hardware will also benefit from these discounted titles too. How? Because the majority of PlayStation 4 titles will also work on the PS5 - with some even receiving free next-gen upgrades.

We've collated the best Black Friday PS4 games deals we're seeing right now below.

Black Friday PS4 game deals (US)

Save over $30 NBA 2K21 | Standard Edition | PS4: $59.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need all the bells and whistles of the Mamba Forever edition, then you'll be happy to know there's a whopping $32 off the standard edition of NBA 2K21. While this version does not include a next-gen upgrade, it will still run on the PS5.

Lowest price yet The Last of Us 2: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The Last of Us 2 is still one of the best PS4 games of all time, and it only released earlier this year, so saving $30 on the game is a huge bargain.

Lowest price yet The Last of Us 2: $59.99 $29.99 at Walmart

The Last of Us 2 is still one of the best PS4 games of all time, so saving $30 on the game is a huge bargain. In addition, it's backwards compatible with the PS5. Goes live at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on November 25.

FIFA 21: $50.94 $28 at Walmart

FIFA 21 for PlayStation 4 is just $28 at Walmart. You can also use the game on PS5 - with a next-gen upgrade scheduled for December 4. This is a great chance to get FIFA 21 for cheap.

PGA Tour 2K21 | PS4: $59.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has also shaved $32 off PGA Tour 2K21, if you're looking for a good deal for the golfer/gamer in your life. Plus it'll work on the PS5 too.

The Last of Us Remastered | PS4: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

The Last of Us is one of the great best PS4 games of all time and the remastered edition is now half price at Amazon - meaning you can pick up this classic for less than $10.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition | PS4: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

There's $20 off Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, which includes The City That never Sleeps DLC alongside the base game. All for under $20.

Save on Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

One of the most anticipated games of the year, save 17% on Cyberpunk 2077 at Amazon. Pick up the PS4 version and enjoy a free next-gen upgrade for PS5 sometime next year.

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - Shiny Edition: $149.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save a whopping 67% on this collector's item that's perfect for any Spongebob Squarepants fans. Not only do you get the game, but you also get a fetching Spongebob figurine, stickers, socks and lithographs.

Lowest ever price Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition: $29.99 $12.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition, with a massive 57% off. If you haven't experienced Rockstar's open-world epic, now's the time.





Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition | PS4: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Haven't played Horizon Zero Dawn yet? Then you may want to pick it up before Horizon Forbidden West comes out in 2021. Thankfully, Amazon is offering the PS4 classic for half price.

Save $20 Ghost of Tsushima | PS4: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on Ghost of Tsushima at Amazon. Considering this game only released earlier this year, this is a fantastic deal and sees you getting one of the best PS4 games out there for under $40.

Gran Turismo Sport | PS4: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Get your engine revving for less. Amazon has slashed the price of Gran Turismo Sport by half, meaning you can pick it up for under $10.

Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection | PS4: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

There's half price off the Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection at Amazon, meaning you can pick up three games for under $10. Talk about a bargain!

God of War | PS4: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $10 off God of War for PS4. Considering it's one of the best PS4 games on the market, it's well worth picking up for half price.

Mortal Kombat 11 | PS4 : $19.99 $12.99 at Best Buy

The standard edition of Mortal Kombat 11 has been discounted by $7 at Best Buy, meaning you can pick it up for less than $15. Considering it'll work on your PS5 as well as your PS4, that's great news.

Madden NFL 21: $34.88 $28 at Walmart

Madden NFL 21 brings the hard-hitting action of the gridiron into your living room, and there's never been a better chance to snag the latest entry in the series for less. This is the PS4 copy of the game, but you also get the PS5 version for free when the game gets a free upgrade on December 4.

Just Dance 2021 | PS4: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

There's 40% off Just Dance 2021 at Amazon, so you can get your groove on to over 600 tracks for less than $40.

Marvel Avengers: $49.94 $30 at Walmart

This is a great chance to pick up Marvel Avengers for just $30. The superhero brawler lets you play as all your favorite Marvel characters, and Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive. While this PS4 version will also work on PS5, a next-gen upgrade isn't coming until 2021.

Borderlands 3: $59.99 $9.99 at Walmart

There's a whopping $50 off Borderlands 3 at Walmart - meaning you can pick the game up for under $10. What's more, you can play it on PS5 too - where you can enjoy a free next-gen upgrade.

Watch Dogs Legion | PS4: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The newly released Watch Dogs Legion is now half price at Amazon. That means you can pick up a new game for under $30.

Doom Eternal | PS4: $59.99 $19.99 at GameStop

You can save $40 on Doom Eternal on PS4 at GameStop, in this Black Friday PS4 deal. It's a fantastic, fast-paced title which is all the more sweeter with this discount. However, we did see Doom Eternal drop down to $16.99 at GameStop earlier this week.

FIFA 21 | PS4: $39.99 $26.99 at GameStop

Save $13 on the latest FIFA at GameStop, in this great Black Friday PS4 deal.

The Sims 4 + Star Wars Journey to Batuu Bundle | PS4: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of this The Sims 4 Star Wars bundle in half. That means you get The Sims 4 base game plus the Star Wars Journey to Batuu expansion pack for under $20.

Dreams | PS4: $39.99 19.99 at Amazon

On the hunt for a gift for a creative gamer (or for yourself), then you may want to check out this PS4 deal at Amazon which sees the spectacular Dreams reduced by $20 - though it won't be in stock again until December 2.

Save $40 Sid Meier's Civilization VI | PS4: $59.99 $19.59 at Amazon

amazon has slashed a whopping 67% off Civ 6, meaning you save $40 on the fantastic title. A brilliant deal for those who love a good turn-based history game.

Marvel's Iron Man VR | PS4: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Marvel's Iron Man VR is one of the best PSVR games out there, so we're very pleased to see Amazon has knocked $20 off the game. Just remember, you need PlayStation VR hardware for this one to work.

Blood and Truth VR | PS4: $39.99 $17.50 at Amazon

Looking for a great PSVR game discount? Then make sure to check out this deal from Amazon which sees Blood and Truth reduced by 56%. Though you will need PSVR hardware for the game to work.

Black Friday PS4 game deals (UK)

Lowest price yet Final Fantasy 7 Remake: £44.99 £29.97 at Currys

A nice discount on the long-awaited remake of the classic PlayStation RPG. Well worth it at this price – it'll take you around 40 hours to do everything in this game, maybe more if you take your time.

FIFA 21 | PS4: £48.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £16 off the newly released FIFA 21, meaning you can pick up the latest FIFA for just £32.99. What's more, you can upgrade to the next-gen version of FIFA 21 from December 4 thanks to Dual Entitlement.

Save nearly £30 FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition | PS4: £80 £51 at Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition by £28, meaning you save a whopping 31% on this special edition of the new FIFA (that comes with plenty of bonuses). What's more, you can upgrade to the next-gen version of FIFA 21 from December 4 thanks to Dual Entitlement.

Marvel Avengers: £44.99 £22.99 at Currys

This is a great chance to pick up Marvel Avengers for just over £20. The superhero brawler lets you play as all your favorite Marvel characters, and Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive. While this PS4 version will also work on PS5, a next-gen upgrade isn't coming until 2021. In-store collection only.

Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition: £74.99 £57.99 at Amazon

There's £17 off the gold edition of Watch Dogs Legion, which includes both the base game and season pass. Considering the game is a fairly new release, that's pretty good going.

Star Wars: Squadrons | PS4: £27.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Star Wars Squadrons is now less than £20 at Amazon in this great Black Friday PS4 deal that slashes 29% off the usual price.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 : £34.99 £27.99 at Amazon

A sublime remake of two classic games, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 brings the skating legend back for a new generation. With 20% off the usual asking price, this is a top deal from Amazon.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year: £24.99 £13.99 at Argos

One of the best action-RPGs is now on sale at Argos. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year comes with all the DLC, but what makes this deal even more tempting is the game works on PS5 and is due to get a PS5 upgrade in the future. Buy the game now, and you'll get the upgrade free when it arrives.

Three games for under £30 Dark Souls Trilogy | PS4: £47 £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering 36% off the Dark Souls Trilogy, so you get three iconic games for under £30.

Marvel's Avengers Deluxe Edition | PS4: £61.54 £39.99 at Amazon

This is a great chance to pick up the deluxe edition of Marvel's Avengers for under £40. The superhero brawler lets you play as all your favorite Marvel characters, and Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive. While this PS4 version will also work on PS5, a next-gen upgrade isn't coming until 2021.

If you're interested in even more gaming deals, do check out our dedicated pages for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, Black Friday PS5 deals, Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals.

We'll be keeping all these pages regularly updates throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season, so keep them bookmarked for a bargain!

More PS4 game deals

For those not in the US or UK, you can check out the best prices for PS4 games in your region below:

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.