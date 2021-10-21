Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next expansion could take a leaf from God of War: Ragnarok

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's third expansion is on the way, and while we know little official information on the project, a well-known dataminer has claimed the DLC will be titled Dawn of Ragnarok, and will be released in early 2022 on all supported platforms including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Google Stadia.

As reported by Wccftech, the datamined information comes from French leaker jOnathan, who made a video detailed his findings. Among these are details on the expansion's setting, a list of trophies / achievements, and various new abilities and weapons that player character Eivor can acquire.

Firstly, the setting of the DLC will be Svartalfheim, an area from Norse mythology home to elves and dwarves. The area is also referenced in 2018's God of War (which is coming to PC in early 2022), so if the rumors are true, Assassin's Creed Valhalla won't exactly be breaking new ground.

The list of trophies the leaker discovered are a tad more interesting, and could give some insight into what we'll be trying to achieve in the upcoming expansion. One achievement's criteria is to discover all dwarven shelters across the new map, implying there might be some incentive to explore far and wide.

Other discovered achievements hint at what kinds of new powers Eivor might learn during their time in Svartalfheim. Odin's bracer makes an appearance here, and achievements hint that it can also be upgraded, alongside other powers such as flight and invisibility. Just in case you thought Assassin's Creed Valhalla hadn't jumped the shark enough.

Analysis: sounds like your typical Ubisoft expansion

While rumors and leaks like this should be taken with a pinch of salt ahead of any official confirmation, we wouldn't at all be surprised if Dawn of Ragnarok turns out to be real. Recent Assassin's Creed titles leaned heavily into the series' mythological aspects, as we saw with Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Fate of Atlantis trilogy, which had us casually traipsing through the Greek Underworld.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first expansion, Wrath of the Druids, leaned into more fantastical elements, while The Siege of Paris reigned things in for a more straight-faced, realistic experience. Now, with Dawn of Ragnarok, Valhalla looks to be throwing any semblance of realism out the window in order to wrap up its narrative.

It sounds like the typical closing expansion experience we're used to from Ubisoft games. The developer tends to load its final DLC chapters with logic-breaking powerups and goodies that trivialize the rest of the game, especially for Assassin's Creed.

And why not? By the time you exit the game's last expansion, you'll have experienced most (if not all) of the main story content, at which point only side content cleanup remains. And what better way to mop up a busy Ubisoft game world that's rife with objectives than with a bunch of overpowered weapons and abilities?