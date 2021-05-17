Amazon announces 10,000 new UK jobs

Amazon is planning to add another 10,000 new workers in the UK by the end of the year, bringing its total number of employees in the country up to 55,000.

Announcing the news, the company said the new jobs will include roles in corporate offices, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) department, as well as its operations network.

Amazon said it will be looking to add new staff to its corporate offices in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Cambridge, in various departments such as digital marketing, engineering, video production, software development, cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and so on.

For operations, a new parcel receive center, as well as four new fulfillment centers will need staff. The parcel receive center in Doncaster is expected to need at least 1,300 people, and so will new fulfillment centers in Dartford, Gateshead and Swindon.

The fourth fulfillment center will be opened in Hinckley, East Midlands, and will employ 700 people on a permanent basis.

Furthermore, the delivery station network will need to be expanded as well, for which Amazon expects “thousands” of new permanent roles in engineering, Human Resources (HR) and Information Technology (IT), health and safety, finance, picking/packing and customer order shipping.

Amazon jobs UK

Those interested in applying for operations roles can expect starting salaries of £10.80 p/h in the London area and £9.70 p/h in other parts of the UK for all full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal roles in Amazon’s fulfillment centers, sort centers, and delivery stations.

A "competitive" benefits package, which includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection and employee discount, is also on the table.

At the moment, Amazon has more than 40,000 employees in the UK.

“We’re creating thousands of good jobs across the UK from a diverse range of roles with excellent pay and benefits," noted John Boumphrey, Amazon UK Country Manager.

“We’re proud of the front-line roles we offer across Amazon, and we also know that they will be a stepping stone for some in their career journey. For people whose ambitions fall outside of our company, we are pleased to support them by paying for training and academic courses that can get them to where they want to be.”