10 surprising trends in the IoT for 2017

What's new in the internet of things (IoT)? What isn't? The fast-growing IoT community obsesses over which platforms will dominate, worries about security and dark data, and ponders how blockchains are going to affect it, but there are many other trends that get overlooked.

From the possibilities of voice control in the IoT and printed nanotechnology to the realities of autonomous vehicles in smart cities, there's a lot more to the so-called 'trillion sensor network society' than big data.