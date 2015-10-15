How to use virtual desktops in Windows 10

The ability to have (and swap between) multiple desktops is a feature that has long been missing from Windows. If you use your PC for gaming, but also for office work, for example, it can be indispensable, (and less confusing) to have an individual desktop for each task.

In this tutorial, we'll walk you through Microsoft Virtual Desktops – a feature that is new to Windows 10. Virtual Desktops not only gives you more desktop space for separate task-related windows, but it also allows you to quickly and easily access what you need, so you're ready to go.

What's more, because you're not creating a virtual machine, you won't be take up any precious system resources or space with your additional desktops.