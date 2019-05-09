How to use Split View on a Mac with macOS 10.14 Mojave

If you’re using macOS Mojave, you have access to some awesome modern multitasking capabilities with Split View. Building off the previously released full-screen feature, Split View moves two apps to a new desktop of their own side by side.

Setting up Split view is extremely easy, but the method might not be super obvious to you. No worries – we’ll show you how it’s done.

You know the small green dot with those two arrows that sits next to the red and yellow ones at the top-left corner of every window? If it incorporates the full-screen icon (two diagonal triangles) and not a plus sign, that app probably supports Split View.

A normal click sends the app into full-screen view, but if you click and hold that green button, the window shrinks a little and one side of your desktop lights up, indicating the area your app will fill. Release your hold on the button and the window will fill the chosen side of the screen. The opposite side of the screen will show your other open app windows; click one and that app will fill the other half of the screen.

Keep an eye on a conversation while working, or double down on distractions with iTunes and sports scores. (Image Credit: Apple)

To assign more space to one of the open apps, simply click and drag the black vertical line splitting the screen. Now you can chat in a thin column of Messages while browsing a big window in Safari, or do some work in one app while keeping an eye on a live-streaming sporting event. Exit Split View as you would full-screen view, by hitting the Escape button.

Here's a few more things you'll want to know: