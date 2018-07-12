WD My Passport Wireless SSD: Overview, specs and price comparison

WD My Passport Wireless SSD

Wireless portable solid state drive

Connectivity: WiFI (802.11a/c/n), USB 3.0, USB 2.0, SD 3.0 | Capacity: 250gb, 500gb, 1tb, 2tb | Compatibility: Windows 10, 8.1, 7, Mac OS 10.1 or later | Read speed: up to 390MB/s (via USB) | Dimensions: 135 x 135 x 30mm | Weight: 440g | Warranty: 2 Years

10 hours of battery life

Built-in SD card reader

Built-in USB power bank

Wireless 4K streaming over WiFI

Built around a fast SSD in a rugged casing, the WD My Passport Wireless SSD is a convenient all-in-one solution to media storage and streaming. The drive itself includes an SD card and a 6,700mAh power bank, allowing you to top up your devices and back up while out in the field. The My Passport Wireless SSD can also stream directly to smartphones and other devices using it's super fast WiFi. This gives the device a secondary use as a wireless media server, even supporting view-able Raw images.

Amazon Say: The My Passport Wireless SSD is an all-in-one portable drive that helps preserve photos and videos captured on your cameras and drones. The one-touch copy button lets you back up photos and videos with the built-in SD card reader or the integrated USB port without a laptop or additional software...Read more

Newegg say: With an SSD inside and protective bumper outside, your content is safeguarded from shock, vibrations and drops up to 1 meter, even when the drive is in operation...Read more

