The tech scene in Dublin: what you need to know

First, we will continue to see an increase in remote work options and flexible work schedules. This will reduce city congestion and make living outside the city center more feasible for workers. Interest in remote and flexible work is not a fad, or even a trend. It’s about people trying to take back control over their own lives, and companies need to support it if they want to retain top talent. It is about making work fit into life, rather than trying to fit life into work.

Second, I think we will see an increase in satellite offices just outside the city and the rise of the micro-office. Companies will open two or three smaller locations throughout the city or country, rather than one large office space. By taking advantage of the smaller offices that are still available in the city, companies will be able to find the space they need, become more appealing to the talent that is dispersed throughout the city, and still reap the benefits of calling Ireland their home.

Finally, for those that really do require a larger office space or facilities, we will see companies branching out into less populated areas of the Dublin suburbs or other fast-growing cities throughout the country, such as Cork, Galway, and Limerick.

The upshot of all this is that businesses in Dublin are starting to move towards a more digital workplace. I think 2019 will be the year we finally throw out the antiquated 9-to-5. And many companies are using work management platforms, like Wrike, to help them do so.

Seamless collaboration is essential to ensuring the success of a project and imperative when teams are working in different locations. Having real-time visibility over workflow is also very important if businesses want to offer a flexible working hours policy, as it means the latest status is accessible, even if the person working on it has finished for the day.

Businesses shouldn’t be intimidated by digital transformation; it will help teams become more efficient, effective, and productive. A digital workplace enables employees to work where they want, when they want, and how they want.